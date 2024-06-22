West Valley Humane Society seeing severe financial troubles

CALDWELL, IDAHO — The West Valley Humane Society is seeing significant drops in funds, causing them to worry about having to close its doors in the future.



West Valley Humane Society has seen a $86,000 drop in funding.

They have seen a significant decrease in adoption fees and reclaim fees.

Shelter fees have also seen a $240,000 decrease as well.

Services and staff have been cut due to lack of funding.

To donate click here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The West Valley Humane Society has been helping pets find a new loving home for years. But what happens when the Humane Society sees severe decreases in financial help? I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I spoke with the director here in Caldwell who says these budget cuts may close their doors for good.

Since 2022 charitable giving has gone down 30 percent nationally. The West Valley Humane Society in Caldwell has been feeling these decreases.

"We find ourselves at a point where we are exhausting all of our reserves just to keep our doors open. We want to continue offering services but we need financial support to do so," Jennifer Adkins, Director of the West Valley Humane Society

Adkins told me that compared to this date last year they are down $86,000 in funds, with a significant decrease in adoption fees and reclaim fees. Shelter fees have also seen a $240,000 decrease as well.

Adkins continued, "The biggest expense for us is staff. So wages, benefits, all that kind of stuff. Twice now we have cut our staffing down to a bare-bone skeleton crew to try and combat that overhead cost. So our time and energy and essentially our manpower is stretched to the limit."

Adkins tells me that the goal is $500,000 by the end of the year.

"We would be set. we would be doing a really great job and feeling really really comfortable," Adkins

However, getting this money is becoming very urgent for the group.

"We are looking as soon as next week we are having to cut some of the services we are providing to what we are contractually obligated." Adkins

Taking in cats, public vet services, and taking in owner surrendered animals, are a few services being cut.

As I was leaving I met Austin and his newly adopted dog Max who says that when you help this group, you are really helping the animals.

"This experience for me right now is being able to change this guy’s life, he's gonna do a lot for me as well," Austin New Dog Owner

Adkins says every donation helps because even small ones add up. The easiest way to donate is simply on their website here.