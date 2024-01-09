West Valley Humane Society continues renovations as animals are on standby

CALDWELL, Idaho — Updates for West Valley Humane Society:



The dog adoption building is currently being renovated

Construction will be completed in phases with work estimated to be finished by June

A majority of their dogs up for adoption are in temporary foster homes during construction

Dogs currently in foster homes can still be adopted and all animals will be up to date on vaccines

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Work is ongoing at the West Valley Humane Society where building renovations are pushing pups out of their designated kennel space and into a conference room.

A majority of their dogs up for adoption are in temporary foster homes during construction.

"If you can't commit to adopting a dog right now, fostering is a great alternative if you can't make that long-term commitment," said Danielle Dokter, the Public Relations Specialist at West Valley Humane.

"If you can only foster for a certain amount of time, that's better than nothing for that dog and it helps with the mental health a lot," said Dokter.

Dogs that are currently in foster homes can still be adopted and all animals will be up to date on vaccines.

At the start of the renovation the shelter used social media to bring attention to the foster program and they managed to find temporary homes for 24 dogs.

"Just seeing dogs go into loving homes and seeing how...happy people are when they adopt a dog is probably the most rewarding experience of this job," said Dokter.

The upgrades are being done in phases with the dog adoption building currently being renovated. Once that's finished it will be on to the next kennel.

Construction is estimated to finish in June.