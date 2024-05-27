WB I-84 on-ramp in Caldwell will close Wednesday, until mid-summer

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will close the westbound I-84 on-ramp at Franklin Road (Exit 29) in Caldwell beginning Wednesday May 29. The closure is necessary to reconstruct the roadway and install a new traffic signal. The temporary closure will last until late July, weather permitting.

Traffic will be detoured to City Center/10th Avenue (Exit 28) via 21st Avenue and Blaine Street in Caldwell.

During the closure, construction crews will replace the curb, gutter, and sidewalk as well as place new barrier and guardrail. The roadway surface will be upgraded from asphalt to concrete. Paving and installation of the new signal require large equipment in the on-ramp area, and it is safer for drivers and the construction crew to close the ramp to traffic.

Work on U.S. Highway 20/26 between I-84 and Middleton Road will continue through late fall 2024.

ITD wants to remind all drivers to slow down, pay attention and watch for posted signs and crews in the work zone. To learn more about the project and sign up for construction updates, please visit itdprojects.org/projects/chindenwest.