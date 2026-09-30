WATCH: Political candidates talk Caldwell issues at local forum

CALDWELL, Idaho — Ahead of the November election, Caldwell residents can hear directly from local candidates at a planned political forum.

The forum is happening at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Caldwell City Hall.

🔴 WATCH LIVE HERE 🔴

Candidates for U.S. Senate and other statewide offices are expected to address issues that directly affect Caldwell.

The event is being co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters, AAUW of Idaho and the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce.

It is expected to last through 6:30 p.m.

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