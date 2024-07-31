Watch party supports Caldwell's first Olympic female boxer

CALDWELL, Idaho — The community turned out in full force at Indian Creek Steakhouse to support Caldwell's Alyssa Mendoza as she made history as Idaho's first female Olympic boxer. Even though she was 5,000 miles away in Paris, her family's support was felt as they cheered and held their breath. The crowd's excitement reached a peak when Mendoza won her debut match against Samadova from Tajikistan, turning the steakhouse into a lively celebration of her amazing achievement. With such enthusiasm, the community is already gearing up for another watch party this Friday, ready to cheer on Mendoza once again.

The community coming together to support Caldwell's Alyssa Mendoza

Many showing up to Indian Creek Steakhouse early in the morning... to watch Mendoza's debut in Paris against Samadova from Tajikistan.

The 20 year old made history by being Idaho's first ever female boxer to make it to the Olympics.

"I guess waking up in the morning is not very big when you want to do something good, just to see the community together to support her" said Mario Sandoval a community member

During her fight, many were cheering while others held their breath hoping for the best.

Her family making sure she felt their support even from 5 thousand miles away.

And once her win was official....

The community cheered on their Olympian.

Mendoza's mother Wendy... telling me this is what her daughter has worked for her entire career.

And Mendoza's younger siblings. saying they knew their big sister would win.

" Is your sister an inspiration to you? I asked

" Yes she is, She's my number 1 best friend" said Krimson Mendoza

As the community congratulated the proud family. Mendoza's mom, sharing an emotional message to her daughter.

" you did it, I'm proud of her for her and she is, Shes worked so hard for this and anything on top of this is just blessing upon blessing for her" said Wendy Mendoza