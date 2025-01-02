Watch Now
Warming Stations in Caldwell: How the Public Library and Senior Center are supporting residents this winter

The recent snowfall has brought excitement, but many are also seeking warmth — two Caldwell locations are opening their doors to help those in need
Two Caldwell locations, the Public Library and Senior Center, are providing warmth and shelter to those in need during the cold winter months.
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Public Library and Senior Center have opened their doors as warming stations, providing a safe, heated space to anyone seeking shelter from the cold.

“You don’t need a library card to sit down and read books or newspapers, use our Wi-Fi, or access computers. All of that is free of charge,” said Lacy Forrest, director at the Caldwell Public Library.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Senior Center's hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is closed on Saturday and Sunday.

