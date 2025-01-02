Warming Stations in Caldwell: How the Public Library and Senior Center are supporting residents this winter

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Public Library and Senior Center have opened their doors as warming stations, providing a safe, heated space to anyone seeking shelter from the cold.

“You don’t need a library card to sit down and read books or newspapers, use our Wi-Fi, or access computers. All of that is free of charge,” said Lacy Forrest, director at the Caldwell Public Library.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Senior Center's hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is closed on Saturday and Sunday.