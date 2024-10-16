Voters will once again see a $4.1 million supplemental levy for Caldwell School District on the ballot

CALDWELL, Idaho — When the last levy failed in May, Caldwell School District saw a $4.1 million budget cut, leading to staff and school safety reductions and the closure of Lincoln Elementary School.



"A lot of school districts rely on that funding," said Caldwell School District Director of Communications Jessica Watts.

Canyon County voters will see a familiar levy on the November ballot.

For more than 50 Years the Caldwell School District has relied on supplemental levies to support the district.

When the last levy failed in May, the district had to cut $4.1 million from its budget.

"The district was forced to make cuts to staff and programs that benefit our students and staff," said Watts.

Some of those cuts include the closure of Lincoln Elementary School, a cut in staff and school safety, combined schools due to low staffing, and introducing a pay-to-play fee for student-athletes.

The new, two-year $4.1 million levy will help fund staffing, athletics, school safety, learning programs, facilities maintenance, and transportation.

"It helps provide funds in a multitude of things in the Caldwell School District. To keep our students and staff safe and our facilities to be up and running for our students to receive a great education," said Watts.

The pay-to-play fee was just one of many things Caldwell students and parents had to pay for this school year and the district hopes to prevent more fees or cuts that could hurt families even more.

"If the levy fails in November the district may be forced to make more cuts depending on state funding," said Watts.

One major change in the district this year was the switch from Caldwell Police Department SROs to a private security firm. With recent hoax threats at Caldwell High School, the district is hoping to add more security to their schools if the levy passes.

"We just want to encourage patrons to go out and vote on November 5th because their participation matters," said Watts.

The levy needs a simple majority to pass.