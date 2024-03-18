Vandals damage 7 houses in Caldwell

Police in Caldwell are looking for suspects involved in the vandalizing of several new homes being built in the area of Smugglers Basin St. following an incident the happened on March 17 at around 2 am.

Officers arrived on the scene where one of the houses was leaking water out of the front door and garage. Upon further investigation, the officers determined that the suspect(s) opened the valves for the washer hookup in the house and left them running, filling the house with water which caused damages estimated to be in excess of $10,000.

Six other houses in the area were damaged as well, including broken windows and kicked-in doors.

“We will not tolerate this type of blatant and malicious behavior in our city. I am very optimistic that our amazing community will come forward to assist us with the apprehension of the cowards responsible for this,” said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police.

The Caldwell Police are asking anyone who may have seen unusual activity in the area to contact them at their non-emergency dispatch number: (208) 454-7531.