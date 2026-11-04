Vallivue school facilities levy fails as voters reject $3 million annual measure

CALDWELL, Idaho — Vallivue School District voters rejected a proposed school facilities levy Tuesday, Nov. 3, that would have provided up to $3 million annually for 10 years.

About 53.29% of voters opposed the measure, while 46.71% supported it. The levy needed more than 50% approval to pass.

If approved, the levy would have funded school building repairs and improvements, classroom additions, modular classrooms, safety and security upgrades, and technology improvements across the district.

How much would the levy have cost?

The proposed levy would have cost property owners an estimated $24 per year for every $100,000 of taxable assessed property value, based on current conditions.

The measure would have allowed the district to collect up to $3 million annually for 10 years, beginning in fiscal year 2028.

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