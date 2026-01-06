Vallivue School District is offline after car crashes into network infrastructure

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Tuesday, a car crashed into networking infrastructure, causing an internet outage at all Vallivue School District campuses in Canyon County.

Idaho News 6 spoke to Assistant Superintendent Joey Palmer, who said the outage may last through the week. Currently, communication services are being interrupted, and district phones are unable to receive calls. Digital communication is also down. For the time being, any communication will have to take place in person, at school.

Palmer went on to explain that while many Vallivue School District classes take place online, teachers throughout the district are more than capable of teaching the curriculum without internet access.

A para-professional with the Vallivue School District told Idaho News 6, “We went out to recess around 11:30 and came back to no internet, then learned it was out for the whole district.”

District officials hope that communication services will be restored by the end of the day. The internet outage will likely take longer to remedy.

