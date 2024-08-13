Vallivue School District implements no-phone policy for students

CALDWELL, Idaho — As summer ends and the new school year begins, Vallivue School District is making a big change. A complete ban on cellphones during school hours. Previously, students could use their phones during passing periods and lunch, but this year, phones are banned entirely.



The district says, “While we value electronic communication and technology, personal devices can disrupt the educational process.” This stricter policy has raised concerns among students and parents about being able to stay in touch.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"I just don't think it’s fair overall," said Trevion Walker.

As summer break ends and a new school year begins, change often accompanies it.

Previously, the district's policy allowed students to keep their phones silent and stowed away during class, with cellphone use permitted during passing periods and lunch.

The district’s policy states:

"Vallivue School District No. 139 recognizes the value and importance of electronic communication, online presence, and innovative technology tools to enhance the learning experience and work environment within the District. However, student use of personal electronic communication devices during school hours may interfere with or disrupt the educational process."

Unlike the old policy, the new policy has few exceptions, leaving many residents with mixed emotions.

"I think we should focus more on how to limit cellphone usage and actually engage students more in the classroom instead of being on their phones," said College student Trevion Walker.

"I can understand that people are used to having instant communication, but you are in school. As a former teacher, I'm sure the teachers would appreciate no interference while teaching," said retired educator Ron Black.

Talia Walker, a junior at Caldwell High School, is worried about how the ban will affect students in the Vallivue District and is concerned that her own school, in the Caldwell School District, might follow suit.

"Everyone has cellphones now, and I know some people will say, ‘Back in my day, we didn’t have cellphones.’ Well, now people do! I know they have actual school phones where you can call the office, but there are only two office ladies. If a bunch of parents are calling, it’s not going to work," said Caldwell student Talia Walker.

When asked about her concerns if a similar ban were implemented in her district, Talia Walker said:

"It’s honestly a little scary. I remember my freshman year, we had a really long lockdown because of a bomb threat, and if I hadn’t had my phone to text my mom and say, ‘Hey, I’m okay,’ it really weighs on you if your family doesn’t know you’re okay or if there’s an emergency at home," said Talia Walker.

The district has reassured parents by sending emails explaining that if a student needs to contact their parents, they can do so by going to the school office. Similarly, parents can reach their children by calling the school office.

