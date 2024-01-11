Vallivue School District holding a virtual learning day on Friday

CALDWELL, Idaho — In a letter to parents, Vallivue School District announced a virtual learning day for Friday, Jan. 12.
The letter reads, "to be clear, this does not mean it is a snow day. School buildings will be closed, and students will learn from home."
The district adds that the forecast could lead to unsafe road conditions and that a virtual learning day, "will keep staff and students safe should extreme conditions hit our schools later in the day."
The following expectations are listed for a virtual learning day:
- Secondary students will have lessons and assignments posted no later than 10 a.m.
- Elementary students will have their activity sent to parents via email no later than 10 a.m.
- Teachers will provide instructions and due dates; work is due at the assigned due date.
Students will return to school on Tuesday, as Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is a holiday.