Vallivue School District holding a virtual learning day on Friday

CALDWELL, Idaho — In a letter to parents, Vallivue School District announced a virtual learning day for Friday, Jan. 12.

The letter reads, "to be clear, this does not mean it is a snow day. School buildings will be closed, and students will learn from home."

The district adds that the forecast could lead to unsafe road conditions and that a virtual learning day, "will keep staff and students safe should extreme conditions hit our schools later in the day."

The following expectations are listed for a virtual learning day:



Secondary students will have lessons and assignments posted no later than 10 a.m.

Elementary students will have their activity sent to parents via email no later than 10 a.m.

Teachers will provide instructions and due dates; work is due at the assigned due date.

Students will return to school on Tuesday, as Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is a holiday.