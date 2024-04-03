Upcoming free day at the Caldwell landfill

CALDWELL, Idaho — Spring is here and that means so is spring cleaning. Luckily, the Canyon County Landfill is gearing up to host a free day at the dump on Saturday, April 27.

County officials say you can bring up to one ton of residential waste, with anything over one ton being accepted at the regular landfill rate.

Those attending are also able to dispose of one refrigeration unit, up to 4 passenger car tires, and up to one ton of wood or metal waster per household.

For more information, visit the Canyon County website.