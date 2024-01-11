Unused winter gear and donations needed at local Caldwell shelter

CALDWELL, Idaho — Advocates Against Family Violence (AAFV) need donations year-round and describe what supplies are most in need at the shelter.



The shelter is seeking donations year-round including garbage bags, toiletries, or food.

Advocates Against Family Violence is a full service program that includes shelter, daycare, housing, support services and counseling

The shelter has hopes of building a new facility in the future

To donate supplies call the shelter at (208) 459-6330

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"The capacity and the need is so strong in this community, in the Treasure Valley, and we're the true only full-service program in all of Canyon County," said Kim Deugan.

Deugan is the Executive Director at Advocates Against Family Violence, a local nonprofit that provides support and services to anyone in need.

"We're the shelter, we're the daycare, we're housing, we're support services, we're counseling," said Deugan.

"The women that come to our shelter have gone through a traumatic situation and so they're fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault, or trafficking victims," said Kristin Contreras, the Shelter Manager at AAFV. "They sometimes come with nothing but the clothes on their back."

There are several supplies the shelter is always looking for. They can never have too many garbage bags, toiletries, or food.

"Ongoing donations are toilet paper, paper towels, laundry soap, cleaning supplies…anything you would use in your home times twenty," said Contreras.

The shelter has been a stable connection in the community for the past two decades, with hopes of building a new updated facility in the future.

"We just want to make sure that people are aware and that they know we are here. we've been here for twenty years and we're not going anywhere," said Deugan.

"We try to make a difference in these families' lives while they're here, that'll make a good impact for them when they leave."

