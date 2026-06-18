Two kids hospitalized after being hit by a car while riding scooters in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Two juveniles were taken to St. Luke's in Boise after they were hit by a car while riding scooters near Simplot Blvd. and Paynter Ave. in Caldwell.

Police say they were crossing Simplot Blvd. around 11:15 on Thursday morning when they were struck.

Eastbound lanes on Simplot Blvd. were closed until about 1:30 p.m. while police investigated the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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