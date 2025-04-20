Two Caldwell residents sentenced to prison for dealing meth, heroin, and cocaine

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Friday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that two Caldwell residents were recently sentenced to federal prison after being convicted of distributing illegal drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.

Court documents indicate that Michael Paul Lacasse (48) and Venetia Dawn Trischan (47) operated an illicit enterprise that involved taking drug orders from customers via a "menu" of controlled substances that they would later obtain in California and Washington.

Lacasse drove the drugs back to Idaho by hiding them in the engine of his truck. Trischan would then weigh and package the drugs, all while keeping a ledger of the subsequent transactions.

On January 11, 2023, authorities executed a search warrant at Trischan and Lacasse's shared residence. There, they discovered "five firearms, a homemade suppressor attachment, ammunition, a detailed drug ledger, and approximately $21,000 cash."

A follow up search of a nearby storage unit revealed another six firearms with ammo as well as pounds of narcotics that included ketamine, cocaine, heroin, meth, MDMA, and mushrooms. According to the DOJ release, "Lacasse and Trischan intended to distribute 2,919.88 grams of methamphetamine, 1,054.76 grams of heroin, and 2,499.48 grams of cocaine."

Paul Lacasse was sentenced to 133 months in federal prison, while Venetia Dawn Trischan was sentenced to 96 months.

DOJ officials commended the Meridian Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration for their hard work in bringing these criminals to justice.