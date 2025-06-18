Tree falls on Caldwell home, trapping two residents

CALDWELL, Idaho — A fallen tree trapped two people inside their Caldwell home Wednesday morning, with one resident suffering minor injuries.

Battalion Chief Eric Nye with Caldwell Fire Department confirmed emergency crews received a call at 10:12 a.m. about two individuals stuck in their home after a tree crashed through the structure.

When first responders arrived at 10:14 a.m., they discovered the tree had also damaged power lines. Crews immediately contacted Idaho Power to ensure the lines were de-energized.

The homeowners had already begun evacuating themselves from the damaged structure as crews made their way towards the back, away from the power lines.

One homeowner sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The second resident was unharmed.

Crews decided to leave the tree in its current position as it posed no immediate safety risk. This decision also allows the homeowners to file proper claims with their insurance providers.

