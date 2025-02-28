Traffic stop in Caldwell leads to bust of drug house, multiple arrests

CALDWELL, Idaho — A series of arrests were made following a year-long investigation targeting a known drug house on E. Spruce Street, according to Caldwell Police Department officials.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, officers from Operation Safe Streets observed suspicious activity, consistent with drug trafficking, involving a U-Haul pickup truck making multiple short stops at the residence.

Police say that a traffic stop was initiated when the driver failed to signal, leading to a brief pursuit. The driver, Fernando Hernandez, attempted to evade officers before eventually stopping.

Officers found a black pull-tie pouch containing methamphetamine along Hernandez’s path. Hernandez admitted to coming from the E. Spruce Street residence, which has had prior drug-related arrests. He was taken into custody for eluding an officer, intent to deliver a controlled substance, driving without privileges, and possession of paraphernalia.

Based on Hernandez's apprehension and subsequent admissions, officers were able to obtain a search warrant for the E. Spruce Street home.

During the search, officers arrested homeowner Hailey Holmes on charges of intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Holmes admitted to owning the drugs and selling methamphetamine from her home.

Alexis Ortega, who had felony warrants for witness intimidation, rioting, and probation violation, attempted to flee but was quickly captured through coordination between drone operators and perimeter officers.

Alaina Malacara, wanted on drug charges, also tried to escape but was apprehended. She was charged with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and paraphernalia possession after additional meth was found on her in jail.

Another individual, Andres Rodriguez, was arrested for frequenting a place where drugs are used and violating probation.

“This is a classic example of how we systematically remove these bad actors from our community who think that Caldwell is their haven for trafficking narcotics through our great state,” said Chief of Police Rex Ingram.