The Mayor's 3rd annual charity golf scramble supporting the Caldwell YMCA

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Mayor celebrated the 3rd Annual Charity Golf Scramble, hosted by the Purple Sage Golf Course. This year's event was dedicated to supporting the Caldwell YMCA, with all proceeds going towards enhancing its programs and providing scholarships. The charity scramble, which benefits various nonprofits, showcased the community's dedication to making a positive impact and provided a day of generous giving and some fun for those who donated.

Caldwell Mayor celebrates 3rd Annual Charity Golf Scramble.

The fundraiser raised 76,580 thousand dollars for Caldwell YMCA.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"Oh my goodness can you believe it this is a beautiful spot to be," said David Duro Treasure Valley YMCA CEO and President.

Caldwell's 3rd annual Mayor's Charity Golf Scramble was hosted by Purple Sage Golf Course.

Early in the morning, Treasure Valley business leaders lined up to purchase entry tickets and raffle tickets to be a part of this event. One person who did not want to miss this was Treasure Valley YMCA CEO David Duro.

"The community should feel really great about it and the foundation. We will make sure that this money goes to help kids that otherwise couldn't afford to be at the Y and it really strengthens the fabric of our community," said Duro

Duro also told me that the money raised is geared up for scholarships for kids because the YMCA makes a pledge that no person is turned away due to inability to pay.

"We are scholarshipping about half of our membership base. Someone who comes in tells us their story and provides some documentation for proof and we honor that," said Erick Bullock Caldwell YMCA Executive Director.

"There wasn't anybody better that we could think of for this year to partner with and raise money for," said Caldwell Mayor Wagoner

Mayor Wagoner tells me it means so much to him to continue this stem. A stem that started right before he ran for mayor when he needed brain surgery due to a brain tumor. So they set up the fundraiser to give back to the hospital that helped him.

"And so we wanted to continue that and continue and bless the lives and community members and organizations that help and give out and reach to give out to those people. So it's just been an amazing opportunity to do that, and here we are with the 3rd annual one we raised a total close to $200,000 we raised in those three years," said Mayor Wagoner.

This year's event raised $76,580.