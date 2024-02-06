The Caldwell VA Clinic reopens at a brand-new facility

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell VA Clinic reopens at a new and improved facility.



The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

The clinic is open to patients by appointment.

With more room, more doctors, and added service the clinic will be able to serve more veterans.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The Caldwell VA Clinic is now up and running at its new facility. Ready to serve veterans in Canyon County.

"We are trying to keep up with the demand of Veterans moving to the Valley from all different parts of the country moving to Caldwell," said the Clinic Manager for VA Clinic, Harvey Santos.

Along with primary services the new clinic also offers specialty care including audiology, optometry, physical therapy, wound care, dermatology, and specialties in mental health.

"In the past, there were situations where transferring to the Caldwell clinic because of the restriction of space or staff members providers we weren't able to do that but now we can," said Santos.

With more room, more doctors, and added service the clinic will be able to serve more Veterans.

"The demand has always been there but Caldwell, Nampa… this area geographically has seen a huge increase in Veteran population moving into the Valley," said Santos.

For Veterans who had to drive to Boise to receive special services at the Boise location, there is now the option for them to stay closer to home.

"We're here and we're expanding… and our goal is to meet your needs as a Veteran," said Santos.