Teens in uniform: How Caldwell's new police Explorer program is shaping the next generation of officers

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police Department has launched its first Explorer program, giving local teens hands-on experience in law enforcement during their final days of summer break.

"As soon as we opened it up we had so many applicants," said Caldwell Police Department Chief Rex Ingram.

The initiative provides young adults with insight into law enforcement operations, professional development training and leadership building.

Idaho News 6

Ingram says a partnership with the Boy Scouts of America made the program possible despite initial challenges.

The collaboration secured funding for student resources, including uniforms and gear. Participants only needed to cover the cost of their lunches and uniform boots.



"My mission is to keep the city safe and when we look at crime and disorder what better way than to take kids into a community and have them here a few days a week and give them purpose and give them just hope and a bright future for them to hopefully become police officers or become successful young adults and finally successful and safe and understand the world in a different perspective," Ingram said.

For Sierra Shippy and Malachi Goff, the program offers a glimpse into their potential futures as officers. Both teens hope to pursue careers in law enforcement and say the program has been both challenging and rewarding.

"It definitely shows much of a struggle it will be but it also shows that it can be fun but also the right sense of justice," said Goff.

Idaho News 6

"In their full uniforms I was like omg what did I get myself into," said Shippy.

The program has fostered teamwork skills and camaraderie among participants.

"Its taught me a lot of self discipline and team work like, you know, I've been getting to know my teammates," said Shippy. " I'm not a super social person, but I think I've, been coming out of my shell and I trust them they are my buddies."

Idaho News 6

"And we had to come together as a group to do pushups to work that off, and that really helped us come together," said Goff.

When asked if the program gives her more appreciation for what officers do in Caldwell and across the country, Shippy responded, "Absolutely."

"Every single life that we can touch and impact is either a victim witness or suspect in a crime that is not going to be that anymore, and we can take into our arms and give them a place to call home," said Ingram.

Idaho News 6

