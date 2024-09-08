Taste of Caldwell Harvest Festival showcases authentic local businesses

CALDWELL, Idaho — At the Taste of Caldwell Festival at Indian Creek Plaza, locals and vendors came together for a fun-filled day of great food and community spirit. The plaza was alive with laughter and music as people sampled tasty treats from all over downtown Caldwell. It was a fantastic chance to try out different flavors and enjoy the lively atmosphere, with vendors happily serving up their best dishes.



"This is about the people and the community." Local Caldwell Business owner Christopher Ott

Food, people and drinks from local vendors in Caldwell were all brought together at the taste of Caldwell harvest festival.

"These events help the community in general not just my company but the community we have here in Indian creek plaza." Local Caldwell Business owner George Lopez

Casa Anejo Caldwell business owner George Lopez tells me the festival brings insight for people to see what everyone has to offer. Being a Latino own restaurant Caldwell has always been welcoming to their brand and business.

"We also want to offer a product people can enjoy as Mexican's and American's thus today we are doing a grilled cheese beria sandwich something you have never seen before." Lopez

Which was a way to mix both cultures to show the community a familiar but different taste.

As visitors enjoyed the bites and music many looked forward to the chicken bingo hoping to win

Vendors filled with smiles were excited to just give a taste of what they bring to Caldwell.