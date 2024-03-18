Watch Now
SWAT Team arrests battery suspect in Caldwell

Posted at 11:46 AM, Mar 18, 2024
CALDWELL, Idaho — On Sunday, March 17, Police in Caldwell conducted an arrest warrant on the 5100 block of Northrup Way for a man who was suspected of aggravated battery following an incident the previous day.

After hours of de-escalation, the SWAT Team with the Caldwell Police Department peacefully arrested Rafael Antonio Garcia Lopez who was later charged with domestic battery with traumatic injury and intimidating a witness.

“Strategic. Methodical. Deliberate. Tactical. Professional. Those are the words that describe how our tacticians safely execute high-risk warrant operations like the one last night involving Mr. Garcia-Lopez. I want to thank our wonderful community who were extremely patient during this hours-long standoff. These situations can be daunting and disruptive to the community and we appreciate the support. As for Mr. Garcia–Lopez, I guarantee he will think twice the next time he wants to be a menace to society because we will not tolerate folks like him who think they can terrorize our community,” said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police.

