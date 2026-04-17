Suspect arrested following a hit-and-run in Caldwell involving a 4-year-old who was riding a bicycle

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police have arrested a suspect who is accused of being involved in a hit-and-run on Thursday, just before 4 p.m. in the 4800 block of Idaho Red Avenue.

According to the Caldwell Police Department, the victim, a 4-year-old child, was riding their bicycle in the street in front of their home when the crash happened.

Authorities say a truck was traveling "at a high rate of speed" when it hit the bicycle's front tire, causing the child to fall into the street. The victim sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Officers evaluated the victim before family members took the injured child to a nearby hospital.

After the incident, officers are said to have promptly located the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Joshuah Martinez. "He was taken into custody without incident," reports the Caldwell Police Department.

Martinez has since been charged with reckless driving, obstruction of an officer, and leaving the scene of an accident, a felony.

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