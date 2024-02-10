Students at Caldwell High raised nearly $5,000 during their 18th Annual Cause Week

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell High School donated $965 to five different causes raised during their annual Cause Week.



Nearly $5,000 was raised by Caldwell High School students and donated to the Advocates Against Family Violence, Breast Cancer Awareness, the Anti-Trafficking Coalition, Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, and Homelessness Awareness.

Cause Week is an annual event where students compete between their grades to raise the most money for a cause of their choosing.

"It's just something that I value and appreciate especially because Cause Week is something that is really unique to Caldwell," said Senior Noely Nuñez.

Caldwell High School celebrated their 18th annual Cause Week where students fundraised for local organizations.

"They get uncomfortable and they get scared but then they feel so good at the end of it," said Andi Arnold the student council advisor at Caldwell High School.

Student council advisor Andi Arnold helped guide them in their decision.

"Find a cause that is needed in our community. Find something that resonates with our student body and our community that we can help support," said Arnold.

Representatives were present to receive the checks.

"We're more than appreciative in regards to what they've done. Not only for our charity but for the other charities as well. It's amazing, it's a great group of kids," said Kevin Zielinski the Program Manager for the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition.

Teachers also got involved, motivating students by participating in challenges during the assembly.

"If you know a cause that really impacts our community let us know. We are always looking for ways to benefit Caldwell," said Arnold.