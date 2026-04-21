State legislator's home catches fire in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Monday evening at 9:50 p.m., Caldwell fire crews responded to a residential structure fire in Caldwell near the College of Idaho's Marty Holly Athletic Center. Everyone in the home was evacuated, and there are no reported injuries.

Caldwell neighborhood reporter Leslie Solis was on scene and saw active smoke coming from the home. Caldwell fire, Canyon County paramedics and Idaho Power were also present.

According to Canyon County public record, the home is registered to Kent Marmon, a Republican legislator representing District 11 in Caldwell. Marmon is currently running for re-election in the 2026 Republican primary.

This is a developing story, and Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

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