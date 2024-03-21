Staff error leads to a loss of $1.6 million in fees for Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — More than $1.6 million in fees went uncollected in the city of Caldwell due to an error.

That information was released Thursday afternoon by the city, saying the increase to city impact fee collection was approved in October 2022. However, the fees were “not collected at the correct increased amount for the end of 2022 and the fiscal year 2023.”

The missing fees mean the loss of $1,241,356 for Parks, $312,482 for Fire, and $66,978 for Police. This error was discovered during the annual 2023 audit so the City has since implemented controls to ensure such errors do not occur again.

Impact fees are assessed as part of the building permit process and are directly related to the impact that new development has on parks, fire, and police growth.

The city council has authorized an additional review of revenues for fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022.