Spring Idaho Job & Career Fair invites job seekers to meet with employers

Posted at 1:55 PM, Apr 15, 2024
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Spring Idaho Jobs and Career Fair kicks off Thursday, April 18, inviting job seekers to connect with local companies and kickstart their careers.

The event will fill the Center at Canyon County Fairgrounds with local companies and regional employers looking to meet and connect with potential employees.

Employment opportunities at the job fair span from entry-level to senior positions. Attendees can expect to meet face-to-face with reputable employers and learn about their available career paths in Idaho and the surrounding region.

The event is free to attend, more information on what to expect is available at IdahoCareerFair.com.

