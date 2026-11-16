Skydive Skydown in Caldwell offers first-time jumpers a scenic tour of the Treasure Valley before the leap

CALDWELL, Idaho — For most people, skydiving is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

At Skydive Skydown, located at the Caldwell Airport, the goal is to make sure it feels that way from the moment you walk in the door.

Owner Jordon Basurto said the culture on the ground is a big part of what makes a first jump memorable.

"I think it makes that entire experience so much different when you see people laughing and having fun and there's a whole community that you just walked in and realized you're a part of by the time you go and jump out of that airplane," Basurto said.

WATCH: Skydive Skydown in Caldwell offers first-time jumpers a scenic tour of the Treasure Valley

Skydive Skydown: A Treasure Valley tour before the leap

Sport jumpers travel from across the region to jump at Skydown. Some eventually become coaches and instructors, helping new jumpers take their first leap. Basurto said that energy is part of what keeps the experience exciting for first-time customers.

"For the vast majority of people, skydiving is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Basurto said. "If you remember that every single time you go out and take someone on a skydive, that chances are this is the only time they'll do that, it's so easy to be enthusiastic and excited and be passionate about what we do."

The experience begins before anyone reaches the door of the plane. Skydive Skydown was recently awarded gold in Idaho's Best for tours. Basurto said the team designed its flight path to give jumpers a sweeping view of the valley on the way up.

"You can see downtown Boise, you can see Bogus Basin, we fly over the top of Lake Lowell, and then you can see the Owyhees and the Snake River," Basurto said. "It ends up creating this entire experience where your plane ride up isn't just a way to get to altitude. It's a full tour of the valley all before you end up skydiving out of the plane."

Booking information can be found here.