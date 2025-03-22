Watch Now
Shots fired in gang fight on E Chicago Street in Caldwell; no injuries reported

CALDWELL, Idaho — Members of Operation Safe Streets are investigating a fight that broke out earlier this evening involving both juvenile and adult gang members on E Chicago Street.

The altercation escalated and shots were fired, but fortunately, no one was hit or injured in the incident.

Law enforcement officials are working to gather more information and determine the circumstances surrounding the fight.

Residents are urged to report any information related to the incident to assist in the investigation.

No further details have been released at this time.

