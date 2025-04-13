Shots fired in East Elgin area; no injuries reported

CALDWELL, Idaho — Police responded to a shots-fired call early Sunday morning in the 700 block of East Elgin at 5:50 a.m.

Authorities state that two people were inside the home when officers arrived and found several bullet holes in the exterior wall.

No injuries were reported by the police, and neighboring apartments were not affected.

The investigation is being handled by detectives and Operation Safe Streets.

There is currently no description of the suspect's vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.