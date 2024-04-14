Watch Now
Shots fired in Caldwell early Saturday morning

Caldwell Police utilize new gunfire detection system
Posted at 7:56 PM, Apr 13, 2024
CALDWELL, ID — Caldwell Police are investigating after gunshots were fired off Freeport Street and 5 Avenue on Saturday early morning around 2:30 a.m.

Officers were notified of the gunshots with a new gunshot detection system, designed to detect, record and locate the sound of gunfire, and then alert law enforcement.

“This technology is a game changer for us and we are constantly evolving and utilizing technology to ensure our community is safe,” said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police.

The Caldwell Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident. If you have any information, please call 208-343-COPS or non-emergency dispatch at (208) 454-7531.

