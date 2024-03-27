South Caldwell shooting critically injures man

CANYON COUNTY, ID — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred around 7:15 on Wednesday morning on the 5000 block of Lake Avenue, south of Caldwell.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 44-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds. He has been transported to a local hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office believes this is an isolated incident, and that the victim and suspect(s) are known to each other.

The investigation remains ongoing. If anyone has information that could help detectives, please contact non-emergency dispatch at (208) 454-7531.