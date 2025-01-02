Ring in 2025: How Idahoans celebrate New Year's Eve

CALDWELL, Idaho — As the clock struck midnight to usher in 2025, cheers and laughter filled the air across Idaho, marking the commencement of another year.

In downtown Boise, our neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis was present for the 12th annual Idaho Potato Drop, where thousands gathered to celebrate, capturing the festive spirit of the event.

But Boise wasn't the only Idaho neighborhood reveling in the New Year. In Kuna, the crowd cheered as a dazzling gem dropped from the sky, followed by a spectacular fireworks show. The entire display was made possible by the city's Parks and Recreation Department, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Meanwhile, in the Magic Valley, a massive sugar beet signaled the arrival of the New Year in Rupert. Our neighborhood reporter Joey Martin showed us earlier this week what goes into planning the annual event, and it was heartening to see the successful celebrations come to life.

Over in Twin Falls, our Lorien Nettlton tagged along as the organizers conducted test runs for the town's New Year's Eve ball drop. It appeared that all preparations were executed flawlessly, and the celebrations went off without a hitch.

However, not everyone prefers big gatherings for their New Year celebrations. “I just went to bed!” responded Mark Kniffing, who explained that he and his family attempted to stay up late but ultimately chose to celebrate the following morning with ice skating.

Melissa and Emma Brace shared their unique way of celebrating, which combined the excitement of the New Year with a milestone birthday. “We watched 'Harry Potter' and celebrated her 21st birthday,” Melissa said.

As the new year unfolds, many residents reflect on their hopes and aspirations. “She'll graduate college and some new career opportunities and just loving on my family,” Melissa stated. Goldie added, “Learning to take care of myself — I feel like that is a common one.” Mark shared their excitement about building a new house and focusing on family, with Melissa expressing, “We are just going to love on our family and pray for peace.”

With celebrations spanning the state, Idahoans welcomed 2025 with joy, laughter, and renewed hopes for the year ahead. You can submit your own photos from New Year's here!