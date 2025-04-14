Remembering Jason McCain: Honoring his legacy amid ongoing hit-and-run investigation

CALDWELL, Idaho — “I sent him a message, ‘Are you okay?’ and he didn’t answer,” said Cristy McCain, the wife of Jason McCain.

Cristy McCain recalls the moment she knew something was wrong after her husband did not respond to her messages following his routine bike ride. She was about to discover Jason had lost his life after a car struck him. The driver fled the scene.

“The second vehicle that hit him stopped, and there were some other eyewitnesses that stopped and tried to give aid,” Cristy said.

Cristy noted that this was not the first time Jason had been hit by a car. In total, he had been involved in five bike-versus-car accidents. The first accident left him paralyzed, and the fifth ultimately took his life on Highway 2026 / I-84 Off-Ramp.

Cristy McCain

“He always wore a helmet,” Cristy said. She also pointed out that his bike was equipped with flags and lights to alert motorists of his presence.

“Whenever he would go on a bike ride or leave the house, we always made sure to say goodbye, ‘I love you,’ and give a kiss. Even when he went on a bike ride, I would stand in the garage and wait for him to get all ready,” Cristy said. However, on March 18, she did not know it would be the last time she would see him alive.

After a gray Acura TL would later hit Jason and fled the scene, and the autopsy indicated that the impact killed him.

Idaho State Police

“They need to be responsible and come forward and accept the responsibility of what they did,” Cristy said. “If it was an accident, it was an accident; accidents happen. But leaving the scene of the crime made it more than just an accident to me.”

While Cristy says she can’t move forward as the Idaho State Police investigation is still ongoing, she will always remember her husband as the inspiration he was.

“He would try anything and created many, many things,” Cristy said.

Jason was also a triathlete, competing whenever he could and training at the Caldwell YMCA if the weather did not permit him to ride.

Cristy shared the medals Jason won and the adaptations he made to continue biking despite his physical limitations as a paraplegic. However, she said the one thing she will miss the most is hearing him say “I love you” multiple times a day.

Cristy McCain

“Constantly telling me every day that he loved me... it’s hard not to hear that now,” she said.

Her goal now is to raise awareness among drivers to keep their eyes open for cyclists and to find the person responsible for the accident.

“Somebody has some information; they just have to step forward,” Cristy said.

She recalls the poem read at his memorial, assuring that his memory will live on in the community.

"Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, thoroughly used up, totally worn out and loudly proclaiming 'Wow, what a ride.'"

You can click here to donate to Jason's GoFundMe.