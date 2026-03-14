Refusing to quit: St. Clare's Food Pantry serves 500 Caldwell families, launches $800K campaign

CALDWELL, Idaho — For many families across Canyon County, food pantries can make the difference between putting a meal on the table and going hungry.

Volunteers at St. Clare's Food Pantry say the need in the community continues to grow, and they are now working toward building a permanent space to better serve families across the Treasure Valley.

Watch: Learn about the mission and how you can help

Caldwell food pantry refuses to quit, raises $800K for permanent home

"There's so much need in this community right now, and it's only getting more," Tammy Harris, assistant manager of St. Clare's Food Pantry, said.

The pantry was first established in 1999, when food was distributed from a camper in the parking lot of the former St. Mary's Catholic Church in downtown Caldwell. The operation later moved to the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store on Cleveland Boulevard, where it remained for about 25 years.

That changed recently when the property was sold, forcing volunteers to rethink how they would continue serving the community without a physical warehouse.

Today, the pantry operates as a transitional drive-through mobile pantry at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Caldwell.

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"We serve a lot of seniors and a lot of children. The need is not going down — if anything, it's just getting greater," Harris said.

Each week, volunteers prepare food boxes filled with canned goods and nonperishable items ahead of distribution day. Those boxes are then loaded directly into vehicles during the drive-through pickup.

"Every Tuesday we do this and every Wednesday we bring the truck over," volunteer Jerry Ibarra said.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday, cars line up at the church parking lot as families receive groceries for the month. The pantry does not require income verification or other qualifications for those seeking assistance.

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"We wanna do what we can to fill that need. There is not any qualifying criteria whatsoever. We help people," Harris said.

The pantry currently serves roughly 500 families each month from across the Treasure Valley, including communities outside Caldwell such as Greenleaf, Parma, Wilder, Homedale, and Payette.

To continue and expand their mission, volunteers have launched a capital campaign called "A Stronger Table for All," to raise $800,000 to build a new permanent facility on church property.

Organizers say the new building would allow them to expand services, increase storage capacity, and provide more food options to families in need.

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"Into our permanent home, it's going to allow us to expand our hours and provide more and better food," Harris said.

Community members can support the effort by donating to the capital campaign or by contributing food items such as peanut butter, canned tuna, canned chicken, and boxed macaroni and cheese. Volunteers say every contribution helps them continue serving neighbors facing food insecurity.

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