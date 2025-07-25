Raising champions: Young exhibitors celebrate livestock success at Canyon County Fair

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Fair is in full swing with livestock exhibitors showing off their animals and months of hard work.

"It's honestly quite nerve-racking," 4-H exhibitor Sarah Beth Gram said.

Exhibitors and their animals face tough judges after months of dedication and determination.

Idaho News 6

"It's a lot of work but it pays off," 4-H exhibitor Audrey Millsap said.

Livestock judge Hadley Schotte evaluates the animals with a critical eye, looking for the best of the best.

"I'm a true believer that animal agriculture is one of the greatest industries in the world," livestock judge Hadley Schotte said.

Schotte says picking just one winner is challenging because of the remarkable quality each exhibitor brings.

Idaho News 6

"Organizations like 4-H and FFA and other junior livestock organizations, you know, they are producing some of the highest quality people in the world as well, year in and year out," Schotte said.

Click here to see what wins exhibitors took at the Canyon County Fair:

Young livestock exhibitors celebrate big wins at Canyon County Fair

While each animal show has different criteria, everyone shares the same goal — to be grand champion. For Emma Tucker, her win meant something special.

"Oh my God, I wanted to cry," 4-H exhibitor Emma Tucker said.

Tucker won with her hog after participating in numerous shows and is grateful for placing high at the fair.

"It's so much effort. I mean, I've been starting him since he was 43 pounds and now he's 236 pounds. I mean, that's a lot of progress. I've gone through every little span with him," Tucker said.

Idaho News 6

Tucker hopes to become a veterinarian and continue competing in shows.

For senior Audrey Millsaps of the Middleton Wranglers, winning grand champion with her steer is a memory she'll always cherish.

"I get to leave and I'm like, 'Yay, I won that!'" Millsap said.

As she says goodbye to livestock shows, Millsaps reflects on the valuable lessons she's learned as she prepares for her next chapter.

Idaho News 6

"I'm gonna head out to college and study speech and language pathology," Millsap said.

Schotte believes these young exhibitors are learning valuable life lessons that extend far beyond the show ring.

"Realizing that the food they are producing is going to feed the world for years to come. I think that is an absolute awesome thing that more people need to realize," Schotte said.

Idaho News 6

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.