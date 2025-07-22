Preparations underway for Canyon County Fair shows, showcasing young exhibitors' livestock and dedication

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Fair is in full gear as exhibitors are preparing for showtime.

"We have dairy, beef, swine, goat, sheep, every species here," Maricela Garcia, Kaveman Kritters 4-H Club mom, said.

The annual event kicks off with livestock showing, allowing each participant to showcase their hard work through their animals.

But for Garcia, it's a lifestyle.

"It's a lot of work, but it's so fulfilling, these kids and all the work they put into it," Garcia said.

With months of preparation, this week-long event starts by preparing the pens.

"You have to wash, clip, get your decorations together, and then come in time. you gotta make sure the feed is right. It takes time, but as long as we are here as a group getting it done, it works easy 'cause then we just bring the animals in and they have their food and water ready and then it's go time," Garcia said.

Hudson Christenson is an exhibitor with the Kaven Kritters 4-H Club and has been showing dairy for 4 years.

"I'm so excited," Christenson said.

This year he'll be showing 3 animals.

"I recommend everyone should do it. It's way better than getting in trouble and doing video games," Christenson said.

Many families say this is a tradition passed down from their parents, who were also exhibitors.

"We really enjoy being a part of it."

"So it takes commitment to do this, and if you have the opportunity to do it, you should because it really teaches you something wonderful. I don't think I would be the person I am not having this growing up."

