UPDATE: Power has been restored in Caldwell for most customers — 41 are still impacted.

Idaho Power has reported an outage in Caldwell impacting over 1,000 customers.

The outage began at 12:08 p.m. and was expected to be resolved by 3 p.m — as of 3:30 p.m., however, the power is still out.

A crew is on site to address the outage which was likely caused by line interference, according to Idaho Power. More details are available on the Outage Map.