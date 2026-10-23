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Power outage closes three Vallivue schools in Caldwell as Idaho Power works to restore service

Vallivie School District
Idaho News 6
Vallivie School District
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CALDWELL, Idaho — A large power outage is impacting Caldwell and the surrounding areas Friday morning.

Due to damaged power lines, the Vallivue School District has closed three schools for the day, Friday, Oct. 23:

  • Vallivue High School
  • Vallivue Middle School
  • Falcon Ridge Elementary

All other schools in the district will operate on their normal schedules.

The district said an update regarding Friday's scheduled athletic events and extracurricular activities will be shared later in the day.

Residents can track the outage and restoration information on Idaho Power's website.

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