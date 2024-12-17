Portable heater sparks Caldwell house fire

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Monday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m., a fire broke out at a residence in Caldwell on East Ustick Road. The home's owner alerted authorities to the blaze by calling 911 and during the Caldwell Fire Department's response, one of the residents inside was forced to escape through a bedroom window.

Once firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire was burning quickly and emitting large clouds of smoke. The blaze was classified as "two alarm" and required the assistance of Nampa Fire and MidStar Departments.

Through persistent and coordinated suppression efforts, authorities extinguished the fire. Three residents have since been displaced by the fire and Caldwell Fire Department's Burn Out Fund is assisting the victims with costs associated with their loss of residence.

Caldwell Fire Department

Leslie Solis

After examining the scene, investigators concluded that the house fire resulted from a "portable heater plugged into a multi-adapter and an extension cord." There were also no working smoke alarms inside the residence.

Authorities are using this instance to remind people to check their smoke alarms. They also recommend residents plug portable space heaters directly into wall outlets due to their high power draw, which can often overload multi-pronged adapters and power strips.