CALDWELL, Idaho — On Wednesday morning there was a heavier police presence near Skyway Elementary School.

Caldwell officers were in the area looking for alleged suspects who fled from an unspecified incident.

As result, the school implemented a "precautionary hall check."

Police clarified the incident did not originate at the school.

There is no known threat to the school or its students at this time.

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