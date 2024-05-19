Police investigating after shots fired at homes and vehicles in Caldwell

CALDWELL, ID — Caldwell Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred near the Ustick Road Mobile Home Park in Caldwell around 12:30 a.m. on May 18.

Roughly 25 shots were fired, resulting in several homes and vehicles being struck by gunfire, according to police. Fortunately, there have been no reports of any individuals being hit by gunfire.

“We will not tolerate this blatant act of violence in our city or anywhere in our great state,” said Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram. "I know that our amazing community will work collaboratively with our detectives to quickly bring the cowards responsible to justice."

The Caldwell Police Department is urging anyone with information to call 208-343-COPS or non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531.