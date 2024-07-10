Police investigate fatal concrete truck crash in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash at the Midland Blvd intersection with US20 that happened around 8:06 am on Tuesday, July 10.

According to ISP, a teen driver from Middleton was driving southbound on Midland Blvd and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection. The driver was struck by a concrete truck driven by a 59-year-old Caldwell resident shortly after.

The driver of the concrete truck was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries following the accident, but the juvenile succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The roadway was blocked for two hours as officers cleared and investigated the scene. The collision remains under investigation at this time.