Police investigate domestic shooting homicide in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department is investigating a domestic-related shooting that resulted in a homicide, alerting the public to avoid the area as they continue their examination of the scene.

The shooting resulted in one death and the victim is known to the suspect. Police urged the public to avoid the area of Trinidad Street between Bethany and Loggia Avenue.

Caldwell Police clarified that there is no danger to the public at this time and that more information would be released following the investigation.