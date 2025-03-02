Pedestrian dead after being hit by car west of Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car west of Caldwell on State Highway 19 near Dixie River Road on Sunday at 5:54 a.m.

According to the Idaho State Police (ISP) report, a 27-year-old female from Homedale was headed eastbound on SH-19 in her 2012 Ford Focus when she crashed into a pedestrian who was walking in the eastbound lanes of the highway. The pedestrian, a 47-year-old female, died on the scene from her injuries.

The driver was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

ISP was assisted by the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, Canyon County Paramedics, and Caldwell Fire.

Idaho State Police are investigating the incident.