Overnight crash involving two vehicles in Caldwell kills one

CALDWELL, Idaho — An overnight crash in Caldwell involving a Kenworth commercial vehicle and a 2010 Ford Fusion has killed one person, reports the Idaho State Police.

The crash happened at approximately 2:33 a.m. near the intersection of Simplot Boulevard and Farmway Road and closed Simplot Boulevard for an extended period of time.

Police say a 2010 Ford Fusion crossed the center line while traveling eastbound on Simplot Boulevard and hit a westbound 2001 Kenworth commercial vehicle head-on.

The driver of the Kenworth, a 57-year-old man from American Falls, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ford Fusion 2010, a man from Homedale, died on the scene from injuries sustained in the collision.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.

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