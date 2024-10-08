Overnight closures and construction on I-84 and 10th Avenue affecting local Caldwell businesses

CALDWELL, Idaho — Construction and lane closures on I-84 and 10th Avenue in Caldwell are happening this week. Drivers can expect lane closures and detours throughout the week and more in the future as this project continues through 2027. Many business owners are concerned that these disruptions could hurt their sales and customers.



As ongoing construction continues in Caldwell.

ITD is implementing overnight lane closures on eastbound I-84 this week as crews work to repair potholes on the interstate.

The ongoing project is causing confusion along 10th Avenue.

"We don't even know the details and they keep changing things," says Stephanie Ferris.

Stephanie Ferris owns Slay Hair Studio where she says construction cones and lane restrictions are making it difficult for clients to access her business.

"For them to have to try and navigate and manage getting on their phones while they are trying to drive to detour sometimes it pops on the GPS that there's a detour sometimes it doesn't cause it's been so inconsistent," said Ferris.

She tells me ITD hasn't communicated much with nearby businesses about the project and wishes she had clear answers to give her clients.

"Then I feel like it would be a lot easier to manage it," said Ferris.

I also tried to get in touch with ITD for clarity on the current project and never got a response.

It's all part of a massive expansion project along I-84 in Canyon County where crews are working to widen I-84 to three lanes in each direction.

On Tuesday night between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., eastbound drivers will be detoured onto 10th Avenue on and off ramps.

Then for the rest of the week expect both directions to be down to one lane overnight.