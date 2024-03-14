Open House: Learn more about the Arthur St. Pathway Project

CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell is sharing their plans for the Arthur Street Pathway Project.

On Thursday, community members can attend an open house, where the city will display their conceptual plans for the area.

Currently, the city is planning on building a multi-modal pathway (10-foot-wide sidewalk), to the south side of Arthur Street, between 11th Ave. and 21st Ave.

City staff will be at the open house to answer questions about the project. A Spanish speaking interpreter will also be at the event.

Doors are open from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Caldwell Police Department Community Room, at 110 South 5th Avenue.