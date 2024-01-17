Priorities for clearing snow in Canyon County

CALDWELL, Idaho — Highway District 4 and how they prioritize which areas to clear snow first:



Hills and roads with varying elevations Roads that see steady traffic Side streets under the jurisdiction of Highway District 4 Subdivisions

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Highway District 4 in Canyon County has been hard at work removing snow that fell Saturday...but they are only in charge of clearing certain areas.

"We go from Midway Ave. to Iowa," explained Maintenance Superintendent, Chainey Rhoades. "We come over to Marsing and 55…Oasis which is basically the gem county over there and then our stopping point is Can-Ada."

With the focus centered on areas around schools and streets that see heavier traffic, subdivisions are a lower priority.

"It's hard for us to do subdivisions. Whether it's our jurisdiction or any of the other ones because there's nowhere to put the snow once we start moving it," said Rhoades.

The Highway District prioritizes different areas based on a system from one to four.

First are hills and roads with varying elevations. Second are roads that see steady traffic. Third covers side streets under their jurisdiction.

Then, finally...

"Our subdivisions that you can see here which…again…when we will take care of once we have run our firsts seconds and thirds," said Rhoades.

Crews at the Highway District work long hours during active winter weather, working to keep Canyon County residents safe.

"We had a full crew run...twelve, thirteen hours in, another crew come in and run twelve thirteen hours…" said Rhoades.

And remember when you're shoveling your own property...

"Use the sides of your yard and go that route…but please don't put it on the road," advised Rhoades.

